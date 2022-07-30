The passengers had to wait almost three hours in the gondolas, which were suspended up to 14 meters above the ground.

Hesse, Rüdesheim am Rhein: High-altitude rescuers are on duty on a cable car that has stopped on a gondola with passengers. Image: dpa

ROn Friday evening, rescue workers freed 41 people from the gondolas of the Rüdesheim cable car in Hesse. The almost 1.4-kilometer-long track had previously stopped due to a technical defect in the hydraulics, as a police spokesman said. The fire department was alerted at 5:55 p.m.

The passengers were trapped in the gondolas hanging up to 14 meters above the ground for almost three hours. A total of 41 passengers were rescued from 20 gondolas. Nobody was injured in the incident.

86 emergency services were on site for the rescue, as the Rheingau-Taunus civil protection announced on Twitter. There has never been an operation of this kind before, so far the emergency operation has always worked.

The “Hessenschau” had previously reported on the incident.