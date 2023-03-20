Rude to his daughters: “Those from 2000 are all tr…”. Storm over the undersecretary at “Domenica In”

Storm over Vittorio Sgarbi for a sentence said during Domenica In, where he was a guest together with his daughters Evelina and Alba. Mara Venier had asked Sgarbi when Evelina was born, to understand how much she knew her daughters.

“I have no idea of ​​the dates, when it’s their birthday they call me and ask me for a gift. I don’t know when their birthdays and when they were born, I have no idea of ​​the dates,” said Sgarbi, who then corrected the shot. “I found out, you December ’99 you February 2000”. Immediately corrected by Alba, born in 1998: “We have a year and two months of difference”.

Vittorio Sgarbi, undersecretary for culture in the Meloni government, regional councilor in Lombardy, mayor of Sutri, pro-mayor of Urbino, councilor for culture in Viterbo, commissioner for the arts in Codogno, president of the Ferrara Arte foundations, Mart of Rovereto, Mag of… https://t.co/Jan63LeRFC pic.twitter.com/iCCjOKaEtI — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) March 19, 2023

Perhaps embarrassed, the art critic and Undersecretary of Culture then offered an anecdote. “There was one of my assistants from 1996, who is a beautiful girl Paola Camarco who, to make me understand what times are like, she said: ‘Those of 2000, all three’. He then turned to Evelina, getting the date wrong again: “You’re from ’99, right?”. “Not from 2000”.

An exchange that aroused strong criticism on social media, to the point of prompting the Rai director of the Day Time, Simona Sala, to ask the undersecretary to return to the studio and apologize after the commercial break. “I want to apologize because we are exposed to social media,” said Sgarbi, “they didn’t understand that the joking tone is part of such a lively relationship with my daughters, that I consider girls without having to educate them. So I got two things wrong: first marrying a rich man, which was a joke; the other the joke about the tr… which wasn’t mine, but one of my former assistants”.

Mara Venier also apologized. “I apologize for what Sgarbi said and naturally dissociate myself, because marrying a billionaire is useless,” she said. “It’s bad advice a father can give but it was a joke. He said so and apologized.”