Rude against the latest generation blitz in Rome: “You are just picciotti in the pay of criminal capitalism”

Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary for Culture of the Meloni government, doesn’t fit. And he says enough ai environmental raids organized by various “green” groups. This time it was the attack organized by that ended up in the art critic’s sights Last generation at the fountain Barcaccia of Rome, smeared yesterday with black paint. An episode that has already divided the network and politics: on the one hand, like the new dem secretariat Elly Schlein, defended the blitz: “Look at the moon, not the finger,” he declared yesterday. On the other Vittorio Sgarbi he called these “provocations” bogus, in the pay of “criminal capitalism”.

Blatant rudeness against activists: “They should be locked up in places of psychological recovery with compulsory medical treatment”

Second Rude they are acts “in the name of a false high ideal like that of the climate. Worsened, yes, but by these grotesque environmentalists, desperate in good faith, ‘picciotti’ in the pay of a criminal capitalism which feeds photovoltaic and renewables”, wrote the undersecretary on Facebook. “The real pollution, commented Sgarbi, is in their minds. They should be locked up in places of psychological recovery with compulsory medical treatment. You can’t talk to sick minds.”

Just two days ago, another group of activists-Extincion Rebellion– took to the streets in Turin to raise a new cry of alarm to politics and the whole country placing bags of manure in front of the Palazzo della Regione. “We are in a very serious water crisis, a symptom of a systemic and much wider problem, and the Piedmont Region, together with the Italian Government, is literally pressing the accelerator towards climate collapse”, wrote the activists on social media.

