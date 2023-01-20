Leen Meijaard touches on the subject. The chairman of the supervisory board of Ajax has the middle seat on the podium, in the full Amsterdam hall of the Johan Cruijff Arena. A Friday afternoon in November, the annual shareholders’ meeting. To his right is the management board with figurehead Edwin van der Sar, to the left are his fellow commissioners. Everything is reviewed, with critical questions from the audience – from the departure of Marc Overmars, to the intervention of the supervisory board during transfers, to the goals that are too small in a match of the women’s team.

Meijaard nuances or contradicts matters. But now he nods, at the question of a representative of the Association of Effectenbezitters (VEB). The interest group wants to know whether Ajax’s revenue model is not too fragile, with high player salaries and ditto fixed costs. Losses have been incurred for three years in a row, more than 24 million euros in the last financial year. The pandemic has a major effect on the financial result, says financial director Susan Lenderink. “Entrepreneurship is taking risks,” she says. “I wouldn’t say it’s a dangerous policy.”

Then Meijaard joins in, he is an economist and has worked at the top of the financial sector for over thirty years. “It is a very risky model,” he says. It is largely based on qualification for the Champions League and transfer proceeds. He repeats: “A risky business model.” But, he says: “We can carry a year without the Champions League, two years too.”

A season without the Champions League could just be one step closer after this Sunday, when the sportingly shaky Ajax plays against leader Feyenoord in De Kuip. Ajax, the ruling power in the Eredivisie from 2019, has not been able to win the past five competition matches. It is third, while the sporting and financial policy is designed to become champion. In this way it secures the Champions League income – last season good for a third (63.2 million euros) of the total turnover.

Ajax spent more than 74 million euros on player salaries last season – which is considered the best predictor of sporting success. If you add the competition premiums to that, then an additional 17.1 million will be added. Several Ajax players earn four to five million euros on an annual basis. The question is to what extent this top-heavy model is actually sustainable in one or more lesser years. Is there a point when the Ajax leadership has to make sharp choices? And if so, where is that located?

Hakim Ziyech

The current offensive financial strategy is being deployed in the run-up to the 2018-2019 season, player salaries will go from 26.4 to 60.5 million euros that year. Unprecedented for the Dutch market, where income from TV rights represents little compared to countries such as England, Germany and Spain. The salary ceiling of 1 million euros has already been broken before that, with the arrival of Hakim Ziyech in 2016 – a first sign that Ajax is letting go of its years of conservative financial course.

The investments, made possible by fat reserves built up in the previous, sober period, do exactly what they are supposed to do. Even more. On the basis of purchases Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind, Ajax penetrates from the preliminary rounds to the semi-finals of the Champions League and becomes national champion. The result: the expenses are more than compensated by European premiums. Thanks to the international success, (youth) players such as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek can also be sold for large amounts. And at least as important is the Ajax brand in one fell swoop hot, making the club attractive to sponsors and can earn more from match tickets and merchandise.

Internationally and nationally, what is happening in Amsterdam is viewed with a mixture of admiration and envy. Traditionally, relationships in football are more or less fixed, apart from clubs that are performing structurally better thanks to the arrival of money lenders from faraway places. But Ajax seems to have found a flywheel formula with which it finally shakes off domestic competition and can now structurally participate financially and sportively with the European (sub) top. Ajax growsand does so on its own.

Vulnerable model

Although the club can no longer match the performance of the 2018-2019 season, the formula continues to work. Ajax becomes champion, plays Champions League, does good business on the transfer market, can afford ‘expensive’ players and becomes champion again. The model seems so stable that you would almost forget how fragile it is. Because the costs have now risen so fast that Champions League income and a considerably positive transfer balance are needed to prevent substantial losses. One does not go without the other: players have to show themselves on the highest European podium in order to make a top transfer.

The Ajax model therefore relies heavily on the ability of the director of football affairs to sell the best players after each season and to maintain the quality of the selection with targeted purchases. The club management has insufficiently anchored that knowledge in the organization, as it turned out after the sudden departure of Overmars, nor was there a clear plan to replace him. The result: a chaotic transfer summer in which Ajax spent a sloppy 100 million euros on new players. None (except perhaps winger Francisco Conceição) have been able to convince.

The Supervisory Board should be held accountable for this, says David Tomic of the VEB. “You cannot do without a strong technical director. It really surprised us that a big club like Ajax can’t fill that position properly. It’s been almost a year now.”

Should Ajax miss out on the Champions League, the most difficult transfer period is yet to come. Ajax can take a beating financially – its equity is almost 200 million euros – it will want to avoid a loss of tens of millions over the coming season. “That means that Ajax has to cut back, without stripping the selection too much in terms of quality,” says a former manager of the club. “That’s the hardest thing there is.”

A balancing act, therefore, of which it is still unclear who should perform it. Not only is a director of football affairs missing, since Danny Blind dropped out last autumn, the supervisory board has lacked someone with – to put it bluntly – an understanding of football and the international transfer market. The question is how long coach Alfred Schreuder will stay on if the results do not improve quickly. A (heavy) defeat against Feyenoord would put further pressure on his position.

And general manager Edwin van der Sar? He wants to keep Ajax on the ‘right path’, he says towards the end of the shareholders’ meeting, in one of his few public appearances since Overmars’ departure. “Football is always a wave movement, and then as a surfer you try to stay on the wave as long as possible. Sometimes you go down.”