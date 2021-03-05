Capdepera Town Hall is limiting access to the car park at Cala Agulla to stop Caravans and Motorhomes setting up camp and putting out tables, chairs and awnings.

The car park, which is in a protected area, has been used by caravan and motorhome owners for years. But last weekend was the last straw for local residents, who vented their fury on social media networks after a massive amount of people set up camp.

“We contacted the owner of the car park and have decided to fence off part of the area and limit entry to avoid overcrowding, “explained Capdepera Mayor, Rafel Fernández.” Access to the car park will be limited at least until the summer and controls will be in place when it reopens. ”

Complaints

Caravans and motorhomes will still be able to access the Cala Agulla car park, but they won’t be allowed to put out tables and chairs or any other camping furniture.

According to digital magazine, Cap Vermell, a group of residents has decided to report the caravan and motorhome users to the Ministry of Environment for alleged misuse of a protected area and generating dirt.