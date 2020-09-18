Highlights: Three bills have been passed from the Lok Sabha to improve the agriculture sector

Opposition is happening from Parliament to the street, opposition MPs are attacking the government

NDA member Shiromani Akali Dal quits ministerial post at center

12 opposition parties prepared proposal in Rajya Sabha, bills to be sent to Select Committee

Three bills related to agriculture have created a furore from Parliament to the road. Despite this, the central government is hopeful that after the Lok Sabha, these three bills will be passed by the Rajya Sabha. He has his own mathematics behind it. At the same time, opposition parties including Congress are strongly opposing these bills. Twelve parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, DMK, RJD have sent the joint proposal to Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu. They have been demanded to send these three Bills to the Select Committee. All these parties will vote in opposition to the introduction of Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

Which three bills is causing ruckus?

Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020

Farmer (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance

Agricultural Services Bill 2020

These bills will replace the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 and the Farmers (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Agricultural Services Ordinance 2020 brought in the Corona era.



What is mathematics in Rajya Sabha? Efforts to garner support

Currently, the NDA has 110 members, replacing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the 242-member Rajya Sabha. It is also likely to meet 24 members of parties like AIADMK, BJD. The SAD has issued an opposition to all three of its members to vote against it. BSP chief Mayawati has tweeted against the bill but the party may abstain from voting. BJP strategists have approached those parties which are not included in the 12 parties which have brought proposals against the Bills. According to reports, there have been talks with several parties like Shiv Sena and NCP.

Watch every movement of Rajya Sabha live

PM Modi himself has landed in the field

Four hours have been kept in Rajya Sabha for discussion and voting on all the three Bills. Through these bills, a provision has been made to end the monopoly of APMC (Mandi Councils) in the procurement of crops. The BJP’s oldest ally, the SAD, has protested against the central government leaving the minister’s post. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently explained the importance of these bills from many forums. He termed the allegations being made by the opposition as ‘fabricated’ and said that this would not end the mandis. He said that this bill will give freedom to farmers to sell their crop to the person who pays the maximum price.

Congress ‘poll’ on APMC, Ajay Maken’s old video with Rahul Gandhi goes viral

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020Main provision

Providing farmers freedom to sell their produce, to create such a system where farmers and traders can easily trade products outside the agricultural produce market through other means also.

To provide opportunities and arrangements for farmers to sell their produce freely at any place within and outside the state.

Reducing transportation cost and tax, making farmers get higher prices of produce.

To provide more convenient mechanism for sale of produce to farmers through e-trading.

In addition to the mandis, freedom of trade also on farmgate, coldstorage, ware house, processing units.

Direct connection with farmers to processors, exporters, organized retailers so that middlemen are away.

Fears of farmers and traders

The Minimum Price Support (MSP) system will end.

If the farmers will sell outside the registered agricultural produce market committee-mandis, the mandis will end.

What will happen to a government e-trading portal like e-Naam?

Government solutions

MSP will continue as before, farmers will be able to sell their produce on MSP. Rabi’s MSP will be announced next week.

Mandis will not end, there will continue to be undone business. In this system, farmers will have the option to sell their produce in the market as well as other places.

The e-name trading system will also continue in the mandis.

Trade in agricultural products will increase on electronic platforms. Time will be saved with transparency.

Modi on opposition to agriculture bill, misleading farmers who ruled for decades

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill 2020

Main provision

Connecting farmers directly with traders, companies, processing units, exporters. To fix the prices of the produce to the farmer before sowing through an agricultural agreement. Assurance of price to the farmer before sowing. Additional benefit with the lowest price when the price increases.

To protect farmers from market uncertainty. The price fluctuation in the market will not adversely affect the farmer due to the price being fixed earlier.

To provide state-of-the-art agricultural technology, agricultural equipment and improved manure seeds to the farmers.

Ensuring increase in income of farmers by reducing marketing costs.

In case of any dispute, it should be settled locally within 30 days.

To promote research and new technology in agriculture.

Apprehensions

Farmers’ favor will be weak in the contracted agricultural agreement, they will not be able to set the price

How small farmers will be able to make contracts, sponsors can avoid them.

The farmer will be upset with this new system.

Large companies will benefit in the event of a dispute.

Government solutions

The farmer will have complete freedom in contract, he will sell the produce by fixing the price according to his wish. They will receive payment within a maximum period of 3 days.

10 thousand farmer producing groups are being formed in the country. These FPOs will work in the direction of adding small farmers and giving their crops a fair profit in the market.

After the contract, the farmer will not be required to visit the traders. The buyer consumer will be able to take the produce from his farm.

In the event of a dispute there will be no need to revolve the court-office. There will be a system to settle the dispute at the local level.

Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020Provision

Removal of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onions and potatoes etc. from the list of essential commodities.

The collection of these products shall not be limited except in the event of an exception, which includes a price increase of more than 50 percent.

This provision will boost investment in agriculture.

Price stability will occur, healthy competition will begin.

The capacity of storage and processing of agricultural products will increase in the country. By increasing the storage capacity, the farmer will be able to preserve his produce and will be able to sell it when the time comes.

Apprehensions

Large companies will store essential commodities. Their intervention will increase.

Black marketing may increase.

Government solutions

Private investors fear the excessive regulatory interventions in the operation of their business. This will increase private investment in agriculture.

Increased private investment in the field of cold storage and food processing will enable farmers to get better infrastructure.

The farmer will be away from the possibility of crop failure. He will be able to grow crops like potato and onion with more certainty.

The government had all the powers of control as before when prices increased beyond a limit.

Inspector Raj will end, corruption will end.

