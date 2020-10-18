There has been a ruckus over the wearing of a low cut blazer by Finland Prime Minister Sana Marin, who got married recently. Prime Minister Sana wears a deep (plunging) neckline blazer, sparking debate on social media. While some people are opposing her wearing this dress, there are a large number of people who are supporting her. The 34-year-old prime minister’s picture appeared on the cover page of the fashion magazine Trendy this month.In this controversial picture of the Prime Minister, he is not wearing a shirt under the deep neckline blazer. A large number of women and men have come out in support of Prime Minister Sana’s protest against this dress, and are wearing similar clothes and posting pictures with the hashtags #ImWithSanna and #SupportSanna. Fashion magazine has also shared this picture on their Instagram page.

Mari Karcikas, editor of Trendy magazine, wrote, ‘This controversy clearly shows whether people are looking at pictures. It tells a lot about the audience. Although there are many people who are not looking at her chest, they are seeing that Sara is wearing a trendy black trouser suit. ‘ He said that it is very difficult to interpret negative comments as it is nothing but rancor from women.

On the other hand, those who oppose this picture say that a Prime Minister should not wear clothes that show chests. This is contrary to the dignity of his post. Meanwhile, those who support the Prime Minister say that it is only a formal dress and there is nothing to provoke it. Now a large number of women and men are posting their pictures in similar clothes in support of the Prime Minister.