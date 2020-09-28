Highlights: The ruling Congress in Punjab is holding a sit-in at his birthplace on the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh

The ruling Congress in Punjab is staging a sit-in in his birthplace on the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in protest against the agricultural law. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh along with ministers, MLAs and activists have sat on a dharna in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan. Along with him, Congress general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat is also involved in the dharna.

Before starting the dharna, Amarinder Singh paid tribute in front of Bhagat Singh’s statue. Harish Rawat has visited Punjab for the first time after being appointed in-charge of Punjab. Earlier, he was about to start his tour with a forehead in the Golden Temple, but the Congress changed plans on one occasion. Harish Rawat joined the dharna and started the tour in view of the fierce protest against the agricultural law in Punjab.

Preparation of nationwide movement on 2 October

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said, ‘Our motive behind bringing them (Rawat) to Khatkar Kalan is to give direction to the energy of the farmers. He is a mature person and now the emphasis is on finding a solution to this by showing the way to the farmers’ resentment against the Center. Jakhar told that the party is planning to hold a demonstration across the country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October.

Punjab Youth Congress workers burnt tractor in Delhi

Meanwhile, at the India Gate in Delhi, Punjab Youth Congress activists protested against the agricultural law. Workers burned the tractor. During this, the police also lathi-charged the workers. Five people have been arrested for demonstrations and burning of tractors. All of them hail from Punjab.