Fuss continued,

The fury of the candidates who are protesting on the Kankri Dungri hill of Dungarpur for the last 17 days to fill the unreserved 1167 posts of teacher recruitment from the ST class continues for the second day on Friday. Hundreds of candidates had come on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad National Highway from Thursday evening due to non-fulfillment of demands and by Friday evening their scope has reached Kherwara in Udaipur. Starting from a few hundred people, about one and a half to two thousand youths have now joined this demonstration. Two buses have also been reported to be on fire on National Highway 8.On the other hand, the government has invited the delegation of protestors for talks, given the seriousness of the matter. Talk with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may be possible in the evening. On the other hand, there was a panic among the people in the entire area due to the uproar caused by the protesters a day earlier i.e. late Thursday. The highway is jammed and the protesters continue to pelt stones at the police.On Thursday, 3 government vehicles, including SP's car, were burnt and a dozen policemen, including ASP, DSP, Thanedar were injured in the stone pelting. The performance of Andaleankaria continues on Friday and today two buses were set on fire. On the other hand, the police have also left hundreds of tear gas shells but the protesters have occupied the highway and are overcoming the police.

This is the whole matter

The protest began with the demand to fill 1167 unreserved posts of teacher recruitment from the tribe. The first demonstration on Kankri Dungri hill started from 7 September. Police officials and local administration failed to convince the protesters. As the protest continued, the Bichiwada police registered two separate cases in Kovid section and non-bailable section and started action against them. The performance of the candidates got faster and furious.