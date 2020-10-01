Jaipur: Raised teenager going to school, three gang-raped A minor teenager was kidnapped while going to school in Amber area of ​​the capital Jaipur. He was charged with gang-rape and then threatened to kill someone after telling them. On Wednesday, the girl was going to school for some work at the time of the incident and on the way, accused Jeetu and Vikram took her to the rental room after bluffing her. Another young man Kalu was already there. The trio gang-raped the teenager. When the victim told the incident at home, the matter reached the police. According to Amber SP Saurabh Tiwari, the police have arrested three accused while conducting an investigation. The seven are residents of Dausa and have been working around the victim’s house for a few days. And by taking advantage of this, the incident was carried out by taking the teenager in a bluff.

Sikar: Rape of teenager, video also made, again threatened with viral threat In Sikar’s Udyog Nagar police station, an 8th class student arrived with her family members and filed a rape report. The two 15-year-old teenager raped her. First, a young man raped and made a video and then threatened to make the same video viral, and another fellow raped her. After the complaint of the victim, CO City (Sikar), after hearing the plea of ​​the victim, has registered a case and started catching hold of the accused. Of these, Vikram, a resident of Mundru, has been arrested but the second accused Bhinwaram is still absconding.

Baran: Raised two minor sisters from home, gang rape in Kota Two minor sisters, 15 and 13, have been kidnapped from the house on the night of September 18 from Baran city. On September 21, both of them were approached with a quota after the father reported to the women’s station. The father says that his daughters were gang-raped for three days. The vehicle was also charged by the police for bringing it from Kota. On the other hand, SP Dr. Ravi says that 164 statements of both the girls have been made and investigation is on in the case.

Alwar: Dead body thrown after killing 22-year-old girl In Ramgarh, Alwar, a 22-year-old woman was strangled and murdered in broad daylight, and the miscreant corpse was buried in the garden. There were bruises on the woman’s throat and other parts of the body. The young woman has hair and skin parts found in her nails, which seems to have conflicted with the deceased. Police is also investigating this case from the angle of murder after rape. At present, the Alwar police have not got a clue of the murder or rape case.

Khargone: 16-year-old teenager raised farm, three miscreants gang-raped In Khargone, 16-year-old minor took the teenager from the farm by taking three crooks. He was gang-raped and he was also injured after hitting his brother. The police is searching for the accused during the raid but no clue has been found. According to the information, 3 accused came to the farm to drink water at night and then the girl was picked up. He somehow managed to save his life and ran to the spot with the villagers. By then, the accused had fled from there. According to SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan, the victim and her brother were in the field. At night 3 persons came to the farm hut. Called those people drinking water. 10 minutes later, they returned to the farm again. Hit the victim’s brother with a stick and carry him away. The victim said that three people have raped her and thrown her on the road.

The case of the victim’s death after raping a woman and suffering pain in Hathras, UP is now catching on. Regarding this incident of Hathras gang rape, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday may have crossed all restrictions on girl child abuse in UP and traveled towards Hathras but the issue is not limited to Hathras or UP. There is also an atmosphere of panic among the daughters of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, five cases of cruelty with daughters were reported on the same day.