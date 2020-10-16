Politics has now been heated up over the killing of a man shot in front of the police in a meeting called for the selection of a cheap cut shop in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. It is being told that the accused who shot is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the police is surrounded by questions on the Ballia firing, the opposition is attacking the Yogi government for law and order. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the truth of law and order in Uttar Pradesh has been revealed by the Ballia case.

He tweeted, ‘The truth of law and order in Uttar Pradesh has come to the fore after a leader of the ruling BJP in Ballia, openly in front of the SDM and CO, escaped after killing a young man. Now see if the government with an encounter also overturns the car of its people or not. Explain that the Yogi government has suspended all the policemen present on the spot including SDM, CO. Strict action has been directed against the accused BJP leader. The murderer Dhirendra is the district head of the BJP’s military cell.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati expressed deep concern over the incident of firing in a meeting called for the selection of a cheap cut shop in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, Mayawati tweeted, “The incident of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh is very worrying and even now days of harassment on women and girls, it becomes clear that the law and order here is dead. It will be better if the government pays attention to this. BSP’s advice.

It is worth mentioning that during the open meeting on quota allocation in Revati area of ​​Ballia district on Thursday, a young man was shot and killed. He was shot four shots. The incident in front of the police caused sensation. Several people have also been injured in the dispute and fighting between Afratfari. The injured have been admitted to CHC Sonbarsa. In view of the tension, police of several police stations have been deployed in the village. Some people have been detained.

An open meeting was organized at the Panchayat Bhavan on Thursday afternoon for the allocation of two quota shops of Gram Sabha Durjanpur and Hanumanganj. SDM Baria Suresh Pal, CO Baria Chandrakesh Singh, BDO Baria Gajendra Pratap Singh as well as the police force of Revati police station were present. Four self-help groups applied for shops.

A consensus could not be reached for Durjanpur shop. Therefore, it was decided to vote between two groups Maa Sai Jagdamba Self Help Group and Shiv Shakti Self Help Group. Officials said that voting will be done by those who have Aadhaar or any other identity card. One party had an Adhar and identity card, but the other party had no ID proof. A dispute between the two sides started over this. Seeing the matter deteriorating, the officials moved the postponement of the meeting. Revathi police present on the spot engaged in convincing both the sides and calm the dispute.

One side shouted slogans accusing the officials of favoritism. During this time, the people of the other party clashed. When the matter progressed, the bricks and stones started moving along with sticks and sticks. Meanwhile, firing started from one side. Jaiprakash alias Gama Pal, 46, of Durjanpur, was shot four times. There was chaos in the shooting. People rushed to CHC Sonbarsa with Jayaprakash, where doctors declared him dead. In view of the tension, the force of several police stations reached and somehow the matter was handled.