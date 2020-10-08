Highlights: In West Bengal, the political turmoil between the Mamata government and the BJP intensified.

During the Nabanna Chalo movement of BJP, protesters were lathi-charged

BJP’s charge – They were carrying out peace marches but they were pelted.

Kolkata

In West Bengal, the infighting between the Mamata government and the BJP has intensified. During the Nabanna Chalo movement of BJP, the protesters were lathi-charged. Water canons were left on activists and leaders. The BJP alleges that they were carrying out peace marches but they were pelted. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has sat on a dharna in the middle road. Mamta’s government is being accused of intentionally running sticks on those people.

The case is increasing in West Bengal. The BJP is protesting against the Mamta government by taking the road. Protesters shouted slogans in Kolkata. Shouted slogans against the government of Bengal. In view of the BJP’s performance, the state government has completely closed Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge. The movement of vehicles has been completely banned here.

‘We were lathi-charged and stoned’

Police lathi-charged the protesters here. Water canon was used on them. BJP leader Lockett Chatterjee said that the police are lathi-charging on our people. We are being pelted with stones from Khidirpur. Aren’t the police watching those who pelted stones at those people?

‘Miscreants with police pelted stones’

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has sat on a dharna on the middle road. He said that we were demonstrating in a democratically manner, but Mamta turned the peaceful demonstration of us into violence. The miscreants who came with the police hurled stones at us.



Kailash Vijayvargiya lashed out at Mamta

On the question of the performance of party workers without masks, BJP leader Kailish Vijayvargiya said that all the workers are wearing masks. Are the rules only for us? Mamta ji performs with thousands of people, and we are being taught the lesson of social distancing. Do not these rules apply to them?

Secretariat closed for two days

Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that Mamta’s government is scared. The state secretariat has been closed. However, behind the closure of the secretariat, the government has said that sanitation work should be done. BJP workers and leaders are back on the road after lathicharge.