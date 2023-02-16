Ruby’s book: “Breakfast the next morning with Silvio…”

The process which took his name ended in nothing, all acquitted, the fact does not exist. So now Ruby Heartthrob can unveil Everything is fine detail of those dinners at Arcore. In the book of him “I’m not a prostitute” which comes out today, the girl retraces the key moments of those evenings in the company of Silvio Berlusconifriends and “Olgettine“. Karima el Mahroug tells how things were at the time. The book – reports Il Messaggero – begins like this, with the story of the first appointment with Silvio Berlusconi in Arcore: “The president – reveals Ruby – he offered me the seat next to him and the eyes on the other girls a little they embarrassed me. Dinner began and I was asked to introduce myself: I had the answer already tested: “My name is Ruby Hayek, I am half Egyptian and half Brazilian, I am twenty four years old. My mother is a very famous singer in Egypt.’ She was actually born in Morocco and raised in Calabria. But her exotic charm works.

“I – continues Ruby in her story and the Messenger reports it – I performed dancing the Belly dance more than once, wearing a dress gifted to the president by Gaddafi – she remembers – Dancing in such a precious dress made me proud, it made me feel important. Special “. The after-dinner drinks, she says, were sparkling.” There were exhibitions, sexy ballets, costumes, stripteases. Sometimes I stayed guest for the Night. It was very pleasant because, in the morning, the moment of breakfast it was the most interesting. Away from the uproar, the president recounted his life, discussed subjects very far from me, I was fascinated. What I couldn’t stand was the climate of greed that was breathed. I could not explain myself, and it remains a mystery to me even now, how he managed to to trust of all those people oa want them around“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

