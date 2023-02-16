Ruby’s book: “Breakfast the next morning with Silvio…”

The process which took his name ended in nothing, all acquitted, the fact does not exist. So now Ruby Heartthrob can unveil Everything is fine detail of those dinners at Arcore. In the book of him “I’m not a prostitute” which comes out today, the girl retraces the key moments of those evenings in the company of Silvio Berlusconifriends and “Olgettine“. Karima el Mahroug tells how things were at the time. The book – reports Il Messaggero – begins like this, with the story of the first appointment with Silvio Berlusconi in Arcore: “The president – reveals Ruby – he offered me the seat next to him and the eyes on the other girls a little they embarrassed me. Dinner began and I was asked to introduce myself: I had the answer already tested: “My name is Ruby Hayek, I am half Egyptian and half Brazilian, I am twenty four years old. My mother is a very famous singer in Egypt.’ She was actually born in Morocco and raised in Calabria. But her exotic charm works.

“I – continues Ruby in her story and the Messenger reports it – I performed dancing the Belly dance more than once, wearing a dress gifted to the president by Gaddafi – she remembers – Dancing in such a precious dress made me proud, it made me feel important. Special “. The after-dinner drinks, she says, were sparkling.” There were exhibitions, sexy ballets, costumes, stripteases. Sometimes I stayed guest for the Night. It was very pleasant because, in the morning, the moment of breakfast it was the most interesting. Away from the uproar, the president recounted his life, discussed subjects very far from me, I was fascinated. What I couldn’t stand was the climate of greed that was breathed. I could not explain myself, and it remains a mystery to me even now, how he managed to to trust of all those people oa want them around“.

KARIMA EL MAHROUG. HIS LIFE IN A BOOK

“This sentence invests my whole life and returns it to me, it is meant for me, even if it only speaks of Ruby, an invention. I decided to tell my story, the woman I have become, the reason for my choices to be finally heard, really seen. I waited and respected the times of justice and in the meantime I grew up”.

Karima el Mahroug is speaking, a few minutes after the sentence issued by the Court of Milan for the Ruby ter trial, exactly thirteen years after February 14, 2010, the date that marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life. The sentence acquitted her with full formula because the fact does not exist. Karima is finally free to tell her life. Karima, the biography written by journalist Raffaella Cosentino is available on Amazon and on www.karimaillibro.it, starting today February 16: an intimate and honest story with which Karima El Mahroug finally wants to free herself from labels and shake off the character of Ruby Rubacuori, to affirm her identity as a woman today and as a child yesterday.

A book that intends to be a gesture of freedom, of self-affirmation to clarify after years of lack of protection, of accusing and prejudicial looks, of assumptions and slanders. Karima el Mahroug is the story of a girl who arrived in Italy from Morocco, fleeing an abusive family environment. Karima has been many things: a girl who has worked as a cubist, as a baker, as a street vendor since the age of nine; a girl who escaped from 18 communities; a girl who frequented the home of President Silvio Berlusconi in Arcore. But she has NEVER been a prostitute.

With this biography, Karima regains her memories, highlighting the difficulties she had to face from an early age. The reality is that of a young girl of only seventeen overwhelmed by an unprecedented media wave. If public opinion tends to activate empathetic mechanisms when faced with cases involving minors, in the case of Karima – Ruby Rubacuori for the most – it was not the same. Now is the time, at the end of the Ruby ter process, to remove responsibility from the victim, to protect her. And it is she, now a woman and mother, who does it.

“I waited for the times of justice, I received the insults, I didn’t go looking for popularity. But now I would simply like to tell my life. I do it like this, with a book published in the broadest freedom of self-publishing. I’ll leave Ruby to her destiny that one day history, I hope, will be able to place and tell. I, Karima, collect my life and go beyond”.

BOOK CARD

KARIMA EL MAHROUG. She is of Moroccan nationality, she lives in Genoa, known as Ruby Rubacuori in the context of the Bunga Bunga scandal involving Silvio Berlusconi and from which three trials called Ruby uno, Ruby due, Ruby ter were born.

Subscribe to the newsletter

