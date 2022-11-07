With the recent revival of “Rubí” from 2004 on América TV, viewers have taken advantage of the moment to remember the also iconic “Teresa”. Both produced by José Alberto Castro and with Sebastián Rulli in a leading role, both telenovelas were compared for several years, but are they the same? Or what differences are there in their star villains? Here we present the keys in each one.

“On everyone’s lips” will be replaced by “Ruby”. This was announced after the magazine was canceled after five years on the air. Photo: composition LR/America TV/Televisa

First dead than poor

Many have compared the stories of Ruby Y Teresa as if it were the same thing. However, their origin stories differ for one reason in particular: they are both poor, but they act differently towards their condition.

In the case of the character brought to fiction by Barbara Mori, who lives with his parents and his sister, knows that he is poor and, although it pains him to admit it, that is only his starting point to make the leap to riches. Thus, he only has to find the man who allows him to change his panorama (he sounds sexist, but he understands the time in which the novel was released).

For her part, the young woman played by Angelique Boyer hides at all costs where it comes from. In fact, he makes everyone believe that he is rich and rich. Of course, her enemy, Aída, is in charge of revealing that she lives in a neighborhood together with her father, a mechanic, and her mother, who works washing clothes. Her humiliation only serves as an impetus for him to focus on her only goal in life: to be rich.

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli starred in “Teresa”. Photo: Angelique Boyer/Instagram

Beautiful and cunning, but not equal

Ruby Y Teresa they want only one thing: to get the life full of luxuries that they think they deserve. But they don’t use the same tricks.

The first relies on her beauty to seduce men and get everything she wants (yes, it’s a worn-out and even offensive concept nowadays). Meanwhile, the second one finds in the death of her little sister enough motivation to reflect and swear that she will never have to be limited by lack of money.

In this way, she educates and nurtures her intelligence to obtain for herself everything she wants, even if this includes staying with Aída’s boyfriend and rubbing in his face that, despite his origins, he could have been better than the one who was supposed to be. — his life was insured only because he was born into a family with a good economic position.

“Rubí”, with Bárbara Mori, premiered in 2004 and its plot extended to more than 100 chapters. Photo: composition LR/Televisa

Who is more evil? Rubí or Teresa?

After navigating through some of the differences and similarities between both characters, let’s not forget that Rubí betrays her friend to stay with her boyfriend and thus achieve the reality she wanted so much. For her part, Teresa turns her back on her family and gets everything she needs with her intelligence and cunning.

However, deciding who best embodies evil and pride, ultimately, falls on the fan, the viewer, who is the owner of the last word.

This can be seen reflected in the level of popularity obtained on the IMDb portal. The plot of “Rubí” has had an approval of 8 points out of a maximum of 10, while its rival in question, “Teresa”, a rating of 7.7.

“Rubí” surpasses “Teresa” in approval in the specialized portal IMDb. Photo: LR composition/IMDb web capture

Even so, there is no doubt that both stories delighted thousands of people. The reason for this is that they remain valid not only in the memory of their followers, but they have once again earned their position as TV icons in current pop culture.