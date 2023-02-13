Having received the electoral triumph, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni delivers to Silvio Berlusconi what he has been asking for for some time to add another fundamental element to his “judicial rehabilitation”. Palazzo Chigi has given a mandate to the State Attorney’s Office to withdraw the civil action in the Ruby Ter trial, in which the Knight is accused of judicial corruption. For him, the Milan prosecutor’s office has asked for a 6-year sentence for having paid dozens of witnesses to guarantee acquittal in the Ruby 1 trial, the one for extortion and child prostitution originating from the scandal of “elegant dinners”.

From that first trial, three more were born, for judicial corruption. In Siena and Rome, Berlusconi was acquitted in the first instance, for lack of certain proof of the corruptive nature of payments to witnesses. The Milanese trial remains, the most substantial one with almost thirty defendants: in addition to Berlusconi, the girls and other diners of Arcore.

Since the payments to witnesses had also been made by Berlusconi as prime minister, the Milan prosecutor’s office had identified the prime minister as the injured party. In 2017 (Gentiloni government) the Prime Minister therefore filed a civil action. The State Attorney’s Office has asked for the conviction of all the defendants and compensation of 10 million euros.

Sentencing is expected in two days. Meloni’s move will allow Berlusconi, in the event of a conviction, to avoid paying compensation.