Process Ruby terthe prosecutor of Milanonce you have carefully read the reasons is ready to appeal against the measureof just under 200 pages, with which the judges of the seventh section of the Milan court acquitted the former premier Silvio Berlusconi from the accusation of corruption in judicial documents in the so-called Ruby ter. The sentence of February 15th, the reasons for which were filed today, acquitted all the other 28 defendants in addition to the leader of Forza Italia.