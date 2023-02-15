Genoa – Acquitted after heavy years, in which she was no longer her. The end of a nightmare that began in Lombardy and has now ended in Genoa, where she has a new life, a partner and the daughter she adores. And an activity (the Life restaurant in Albaro) in which she can concentrate and forget that past. Above all she has her real name of her: Karima El Mahrougno longer Ruby.

On Thursday 16 February he will present his book and talk about this acquittal from the “Ruby ter” trial. Just a few words for now because the emotion, the joy at the end of what she tells is like a nightmare is too much.

“This sentence is meant for me – he says to Secolo XIX – It’s another train that overwhelms me, but the truth is that it’s about Ruby, an invention. I waited and respected everyone’s times and justice and in the meantime I grew up. I suffered, it wasn’t easy now I can tell my life and I will do it tomorrow by presenting my book”.

“I’m very happy, I just need a moment to assimilate this data and to believe it because I still have to realize what happened. From 14 February 2010, which was the first evening at President Berlusconi’s home it’s been 13 years, in the meantime I’ve grown up because I’m now 30 and receiving this news is the greatest joy of the moment. Now I just want to go home and be with my loved ones who have supported me.”