Ruby Palomino has marked her presence at the Viña del Mar Festival 2024, performing 'Song for a Sad Planet' and aspiring to first place in the folkloric competition of this prestigious musical event. The Peruvian artist, known for her victories in programs such as 'La Voz Perú' and 'The Artist of the Year' Thanks to her exceptional vocal ability, she has surprised many by revealing that her career is not limited solely to the artistic field, as she has completed studies in two professional careers.

What did Ruby Palomino say about her participation in Viña 2024?

After arriving in Chile, singer Ruby Palomino She spoke with La República to tell some details about her time at the Viña del Mar Festival. She confessed that she felt very excited to participate in an important competition like this and represent the entire country.

Ruby Palomino wants to win the biggest prize in a competition held in Chile. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso – La República/Viña 2024/Ruby Palomino

“I feel happy, definitely, honored and grateful to God, and to the universe, but also to myself because it has not been an easy path. In reality, I think that both I and Lita Pezo are competitive artists, they have seen us in so many programs that I think this time everything has come together so that we can be here representing them and I am very happy about that,” he expressed.

What courses did Ruby Palomino study?

Not many know that the path taken by Ruby Palomino Getting to Viña del Mar 2024 has not been easy. She always worked hard to achieve her dreams, but her parents always told her that she should have some professional career, in case music could not support her financially. For this reason, the artist came to study two degrees.

Ruby Palomino sang at Viña 2024. Photo: Star+

“I am dental prosthetist, my first race; and (also) I am a psychologist, my second career; am Gestalt psychotherapist because I specialized in that. “What I promised my mother, I kept it.”he said.

Likewise, as a curious fact, he explained that, thanks to his musical career, he was able to cover the expenses of his second career: “I have been able to pay for everything with music and I am very grateful to God, the universe, and all the people who continue to believe and trust in me.”

What was Ruby Palomino's first presentation at Viña 2024 like?

The Peruvian performer Ruby Palomino stood out at the Viña del Mar festival with her extraordinary performance, in which she presented 'Song for a sad planet', a song with which she aspires to obtain a seagull. The audience was amazed by the singer's impressive performance.

How to vote for Ruby Palomino in Viña 2024?

