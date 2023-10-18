Ruby Palomino is enjoying a good moment in her artistic career after her successful tour of Europe. One of the singer’s last stops was in Spain, where he sang his popular version of the song ‘I’m cholo. The Peruvian public that went to see it was instantly excited and began to sing along with the former participant of ‘The artist of the year’.

The rock version cover and Palomino’s powerful voice made more than one person excited, especially when listening to the song being so far from home. Many Internet users on social networks did not hesitate to comment on this presentation: “It could be 2023, but this topic is our history and that is why it hurts, how can you not cry when listening to it and more so performed by Rubí Palomino?”, “I get a knot in my head.” throat when listening to this song”, “It was cold to sing that iconic song in Spain”, “It was cold to sing that iconic song in Spain itself”.

