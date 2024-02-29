Lita Pezo and Ruby Palomino They are the women who represent Peru at the Viña del Mar Festival and, although Ruby obtained the lowest scores in the folkloric category, Lita managed to impress the 'monster' of Quinta Vergara in the international category with the song 'Fighter'.

What did Ruby Palomino say after obtaining the lowest scores in Viña del Mar?

Ruby Palomino He connected with his followers via Instagram through a live broadcast and revealed how he feels: “When one gives everything and there is no room for repentance, you feel good. I knew what was coming. It is a contest, you win and you lose, and you have to accept things,” she commented.

Later, she gave details of her presentations in Viña del Mar: “In the first presentation, I felt like Britney Spears and I wanted to give my all in dancing and singing. Afterwards, I brought out the dragon with the'monster' of Quinta Vergara, but the score was the same.”

However, Palomino assures that he has not lost yet despite his latest qualification: “I haven't lost yet. The hidden votes are missing. There are three unknown votes. In other words, there are missing those unknown votes that we will see how much it is and, together with these, today's presentation is averaged and, depending on that, we will know if we are still in competition or not. Faith is the last thing that is lost,” he asserted.

Finally, he thanked the audience and said: “I gave my all and I'm happy about it,” He commented before revealing his feelings: “I also cried because I am a human being.”

What did Ruby Palomino say about Lita Pezo's high scores?

Ruby Palomino recognized the talent of Lita Pezo and invited Peruvians and their fans to vote for the 24-year-old compatriot: “I think that with Lita we secured the seagull and that is great.”

How to vote for Lita Pezo?

Next, we will explain how you can contribute to Lita Pezo triumph in the Quinta Vergara of Chile and, therefore, it is closer to winning and bringing this silver seagull to Peru.

1) You must download the Claro Viña 2024 app on Google Play or Apple Store, and install it on your phone.

2) You will go to the vote section, which corresponds to the central icon of the app, which appears in the tab bar.

It should be noted that the voting section will be enabled only during the presentations of the international and folkloric competition. In other words, you can vote for your favorite artist from the beginning of their presentation. Please note that voting will close three minutes after the song started. Remember that 1 is the minimum vote and 7 is the maximum.

