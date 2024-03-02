Ruby Palomino is back in our country after competing for three nights in the Folkloric Competition of the Viña del Mar Festival. After finishing in last place against her opponents from foreign countries, the winner of 'La Voz Perú' arrived on the afternoon of this Saturday, March 2 at the Jorge Chávez International Airport, where she was received by her followers.

What did Ruby Palomino say after her arrival in Lima?

After both Peruvian representatives failed to bring the Silver Seagull to Peru, Ruby Palomino took the opportunity and supported Lita Pezo, who was closest to bringing the award based on the score obtained at Quinta Vergara. Regarding her performance, the interpreter of 'Song for a sad planet' pointed out that she feels like a winner and is left with the response of the public in Chile.

“I think that I, like Lita, have given everything, we have shown it and we are left with that. Every time I sang, in Viña the people roared, so I feel like a winner,” he said for this medium.

What does Ruby Palomino think about the music industry in Peru?

The singer laughingly told La República that she asked Eva Ayllón to be her artistic godmother. The world of music in Peru for Ruby Palomino It is difficult and emphasized the folkloric genre. In fact, she assured that it is difficult to judge a cultural artist by his music, since it is the latter that defines society.

“Actually, I have already told Eva (Ayllón): 'Now, please, sponsor me' (laughs). But no, I have had my independent career for many years and you know it. It is not easy to be an artist in our country and Even more so as a cultural artist, it is very difficult. In fact, he said it in Chile, that it is very difficult to judge the culture of a country, because culture is the basis of society,” he concluded.

How was Ruby Palomino's presentation in Viña del Mar?

Ruby Palomino participated in the Viña del Mar Festival 2024 with the song 'Song for a sad planet'. In her second presentation, she earned an average of 4.8 points, placing her in last place among that day's participants. The jury and the public gave scores that varied between 4 and 5.8 points. Despite her efforts and having presented a musical proposal that stood out for its color and the use of national instruments, she did not manage to surpass her competitors.​​.

The competition was strong, and representatives from Mexico, Argentina and Panama advanced to the next round. Ruby Palomino did not achieve this goal and, therefore, she said goodbye to the festival after two nights of performances. The final scores for the countries in the folklore competition were led by Mexico with 6.1 points, followed by Argentina and Panama. Peru, represented by Palomino, came in last place with an average of 4.7 points​.

