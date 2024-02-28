The singer Ruby Palomino made her second presentation on the stage of the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival. The Peruvian representative of the musical contest got up on stage again to perform 'Song for a sad planet' and the audience applauded her at the end of her performance. As you remember, in her debut in the Quinta Vergara He could only obtain an average score of 4.8, and this time the score was the same.

Ruby Palomino participated in TV talent shows. Photo: Instagram/Ruby Palomino

What score did Ruby Palomino get in Viña 2024?

The winner of reality shows 'The voice of Peru' and 'The artist of the year' came out to leave everything on his second opportunity in front of the Viña 2024 jury, with his song 'Song for a sad planet', which calls for care of the environment, won the applause of the public present at the 'monster' of Quinta Vergara.

On this occasion, the representatives of Argentina got 5.9 points; The Mexican competitor also obtained 5.9 points; Finally, Ruby Palomino obtained 4.8 points, in general average.

Viña 2024: how to vote for Ruby Palomino?

To contribute to Ruby Palomino's success at Quinta Vergara in Chile and help her get closer to winning the Silver Seagull for Peru, follow these steps:

Download and install the 'Claro Viña 2024' app from Google Play or Apple Store on your phone.

Open the application and go to the “Vote” section, located in the central icon of the APP Tab Bar.

Please note that the voting section will be active only during the international and folk competition performances.

You will be able to vote when Ruby Palomino begins her performance and you will have three minutes from the start of the song to cast your vote.

Remember that you can assign from 1 (minimum vote) to 7 stars (maximum vote).

Who are the judges of Viña 2024?

Ale Sergi

Priscilla Vargas

Young Cster

Baby Contepomi

Constance Santa Maria

Maria Becerra

Alejandro Chavez

Manuel Turizo

What were the scores of the first presentation at Viña 2024?

