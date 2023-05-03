“Ruby” is a Mexican novel that was produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisa and starring Bárbara Mori, Eduardo Santamarina, Sebastián Rulli and Jacqueline Bracamontes. The production was based on a romantic cartoon written by Yolanda Vargas and was remembered by hundreds of viewers for the performance of the actors in the story of the young lower-class university student who uses her beauty to gain prestige. Next, we will tell you what the members of the main cast of “Rubí” look like a little over 18 years after the premiere of the first episode (May 17, 2004) of the soap opera.

This is how the actors of “Rubí” look like in 2023

Barbara Mori (Ruby Perez)

Actress published this photograph to wish her followers a happy 2023. Photo: Instagram/ @delamori

Eduardo Santamarina (Alejandro Cardenas)

Snapshot published in 2022 by the actor. Photo: Instagram/ @eduardosantamarinamx

Jacqueline Bracamontes (Maribel de la Fuente)

March artist post. Photo: Instagram/ @jackybrv

Sebastian Rulli (Hector Ferrer)

Post of the actor, partner of Angelique Boyer, of the month of April on the beach. Photo: Instagram/ @sebastianrulli

Patricia Diaz (Cristina Perez)

Currently, the artist is 49 years old. Photo: Instagram/ @patydiazmx

What other actors participated in “Rubí”?

Marlene Favela as Sonia Chavarria

Ana Martín as Doña Refugio

Yadhira Carrillo as Elena Navarro

Ingrid Martz as Lorena Trevino

Miguel Pizarro as Loreto Echagüe

Marco Mendez as Luis Duarte Lopez

Leonorilda Ochoa as Dolores Herrera

Roberto Vander as Arturo de la Fuente.

