UNITED STATES. A Utah mother of six whose dedicated parenting advice made her a YouTube influencer has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for child abuse. Ruby Franke, 42, tearfully apologized in court as she learned her fate. She had previously pleaded guilty to starving and mistreating her children. She appeared alongside her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, 54, who received an identical sentence. The judge sentenced them to serve four sentences ranging from one to 15 years each. The penalties will be the maximum for each charge under Utah law. The time each of them will ultimately serve will be determined by the state parole board. Franke will have 30 days to appeal the decision.

Ruby Franke in court awaiting sentencing

In court, Utah prosecutor Eric Clarke said two of Franke's children, aged nine and 11 at the time, were living in a “concentration camp-like environment” and called it a significant threat to the community. . “Children were routinely denied food, water, beds to sleep in and virtually every form of entertainment,” Clarke said.

After the sentencing, Franke broke down in tears in the courtroom. She apologized to her children and said: “I was so disoriented that I believed that darkness was light and that right was wrong.” “I was led to believe that this world was an evil place, full of controlling police, of hospitals that cause harm, of government agencies that brainwash, of Church leaders who lie and indulge in lust, of husbands who refuse to protect you and children who need to be abused,” he said.

The two women were arrested in August 2023 after Franke's malnourished 12-year-old son climbed out of a window of Hildebrandt's home in Ivins, Utah. Police said the boy ran to a neighbor's house and asked for food and water. According to police documents, he had cuts from being tied up with rope.



Ruby Franke in a photo with her family

The arrests marked the end of a long and controversial YouTube career. Franke has amassed more than 2.3 million subscribers to her channel 8 Passengers, which she started in 2015. It was a boom time for parenting vloggers, and Franke told a local station that filming her family helped her to “live in the present and enjoy children.”

His videos showed a typical suburban Mormon family homeschooling, cooking, eating, and chatting together. But fans began to grow suspicious in 2020, when one of her sons said he was forced to sleep on a sleeping bag for seven months. YouTube viewers have combed through his archives and highlighted other disturbing and controversial methods used by Franke, such as refusing food, threatening to cut off the head of a stuffed animal and “cancelling” Christmas as punishment.

A petition started by one of them calling for an investigation garnered thousands of signatures, and Utah's child protection agency was called, although no legal action has been taken at this time. Franke and her husband initially rejected the criticism and said some of their footage had been taken out of context. But the channel began to decline in popularity and was canceled in 2022, the same year Franke and her husband separated.

Franke then began appearing in YouTube videos posted by Ms. Hildebrandt — a counselor and life coach — on her site, ConneXions Classroom. Away from the camera, however, the YouTuber's children were subjected to even harsher abuse.



Ruby Franke and former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt

These included tying them up, hitting and kicking them, not feeding them and forcing them to work outdoors in the summer without sun protection, resulting in severe sunburn, police reported. In a plea agreement, Hildebrandt said she tortured the children or was aware of the abuse and that she forced one of Franke's daughters to “jump into a cactus multiple times.” The woman told her children that they were “evil and possessed” and that they had to “repent.”

Through his lawyer, Franke's ex-husband, Kevin Franke, asked before the hearing for the maximum sentence to be applied and called the abuse suffered by his children “horrible and inhumane”.