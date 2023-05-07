In order to reinforce the importance of reading in empowering knowledge, developing capabilities, and self-improvement, Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for the Industry of Leaders and Innovators announced the launch of the “Reader of the Century” award, in an effort to increase the knowledge awareness of future generations of children and adolescents between the ages of 6 to 18 years, and motivate them to read and enrich the publishing world.

This came during the interactive session to launch the award, which was held at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival in its fourteenth edition, at the Sharjah Expo Center, in the pavilion of the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustrations Exhibition, in the midst of a remarkable public presence presented by the directors and affiliates of Rubu’ Qarn institutions and a number of children’s literature writers and the public from Those interested in cultural affairs.

reading platform

Through the award, Rubu’ Qarn Foundation aims to provide a comprehensive reading platform that is an integrated reference for reading lovers from future generations, to encourage them to read 50 books during the year, from the books provided by the platform and nominated by children and young adults from the affiliates of Rubu’ Qarn institutions represented by “Children”. Sharjah, Sharjah Youth and the Characteristics of Sharjah Girls”, with great care to match the tendencies of their peers participating in the award, suit their needs and enhance their abilities in self-evaluation, critical and creative thinking.

generation opinion

The award is based on a set of conditions, the most prominent of which is that the participant be within the target age group of citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates, and create an account for him on the Century Reader platform, in addition to passing reading 50 books provided by the platform, and the organizers did not overlook The award shall provide the opportunity for the participant to evaluate the books that will be read and express his opinion on them by adding a video clip explaining this without seeking the assistance of a guardian.

Winners are selected according to a set of criteria, including: self-confidence, ability to deliver, fluency in speaking and persuasion, effective communication in easy and clear language, in addition to positive presence, excellence and creativity in offering.

28 Reading Challenge

Within the paragraphs of the award launch session, the winners of the 28 Reading Challenge competition, which was launched by the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation last year during its participation in the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, were honored. of the alphabets of the Arabic language.

The honorees included: Nora Ahmed Al-Mushtal, Hind Muhammad Al-Naqbi, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Atheer Shihab Al-Abdouli, and Hidayat Saleh Saeed from the Sharjah Children affiliate, in addition to Blessed be God Reda, Eman Muhammad Al-Sabbagh and Aya Muhammad Al-Sabbagh from the Sharjah Girls affiliate.

It is worth noting that the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, whose launch was announced in September 2016 under the generous directives of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, is the first Emirati, Arab and regional institution that aims to Building an Emirati generation capable of leading and influencing the future, committed to its national identity, and including the Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sharjah Girls’ Characters, and Sharjah Capacity Development “Tatweer”.