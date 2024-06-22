Rublev’s “Trinity” icon was taken from the Cathedral of Christ the Savior to the Trinity-Sergius Lavra

Andrei Rublev’s “Trinity” icon was taken from the Cathedral of Christ the Savior to the Trinity-Sergius Lavra. The fact that a work of art has gone to its historical homeland is reported by RIA News.

Transfer the object to a special box from the capsule in which it was stored in the temple. Then the icon was loaded into a car for transporting art treasures of the Art Courier company; on the way to the Lavra, the car was accompanied by the road patrol service (DPS).

Rublev painted “The Trinity” in the 15th century for the iconostasis of the Trinity Cathedral of the Lavra. The icon was in the cathedral until 1929, when the People’s Commissariat of Education of the RSFSR ordered it to be transferred to the State Tretyakov Gallery, and a copy was placed in the iconostasis of the temple. In May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to return the object to its historical homeland.

Earlier, Gennady Popov, deputy director for scientific work at the Andrei Rublev Central Museum of Ancient Russian Culture and Art, criticized the delivery of the “Trinity” to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.