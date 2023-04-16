Russian Andrey Rublev won the ATP tournament in Monte Carlo, defeating Dane Rune in the final

Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev won the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo, the prize fund of which exceeds 5.7 million euros. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

In the decisive match, the domestic athlete defeated the Dane Holger Rune. The meeting ended in three sets with a score of 5:7, 6:2, 7:5. Tennis players spent 2 hours and 34 minutes on the court.

For Rublev, this is the first title in 2023 and the first victory in his career at the Masters series tournament. In March, he lost in the final of the competition in Dubai to compatriot Daniil Medvedev.

In total, 25-year-old Rublev has 13 trophies in tournaments of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He is the sixth racket of the world.