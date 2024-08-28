Russian Rublev beats Rinderknesch in five sets in US Open second round

Russian Andrey Rublev snatched victory in the second round match of the US Open, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

Rublev played against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknesch. The match ended in five sets with a score of 4:6, 5:7, 6:1, 6:2, 6:2. The athletes spent more than four hours on the court.

Rublev is the world’s sixth-ranked player. Rinderknes is ranked 56th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings. In the third round, Rublev will play Czech Jiri Legecka (world number 38).

Earlier, Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov lost to Briton Daniel Evans in the longest match in US Open history. The match lasted 5 hours and 35 minutes.