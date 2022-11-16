On November 16, Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev lost to Serb Novak Djokovic in the second round of the group stage of the Final Tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which takes place in Turin, Italy.

The meeting ended with the score 6:4 in favor of Djokovic. As noted “Sport-Express”so the Serbian secured a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

On the eve it was reported that Rublev defeated tennis player Daniil Medvedev in the first match (2:1), and Djokovic – the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (2:0). This was Rublev’s second victory over Medvedev in a row (in a personal confrontation, the score was 4:2 in favor of Medvedev).

In the second meeting of the red group later on Wednesday, Medvedev and Tsitsipas will play. Two people from the quartet will advance to the semifinals.

On November 2, Rublev qualified for the final ATP tournament for the third time in his career. This became possible after the Pole Hubert Hurkach and the American Taylor Fritz could not get into the third round of the tournament in Paris, having lost the opportunity to bypass the Russian tennis player.

The final tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) takes place from 13 to 20 November. The total prize fund of the competition is a record $14.75 million, which is 103% more than a year ago.