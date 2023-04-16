“Who do I prefer in the final? Well, I wish it would rain, there were long shots and stops and they played three sets”. Andrey Rublev was satisfied, he suffered, he took risks, he discovered calm, blood if not still cold, lukewarm, and won his first title in a Masters 1000 against Holger Rune, who collapsed in the final (he will collect 49 errors, 19 only in the third) 5-7 6-2 7-5 in two and a half hours. It is no longer unfinished Andrey who can put the inferiority complexes behind him and confirms the sixth place in the ranking. The bad memory of two years ago when he was liquidated by Tsitsipas has been erased: “This time I just said to myself: ‘ok, you lose, but at least play it, give yourself a chance'” and I did.

First set that starts with a bold Rune as always on a completely different day than yesterday. A sky that couldn’t be more the French Riviera as a backdrop to the battle that sees the Dane sprint ahead by a break on 4-2 and being caught up again immediately after, in the seventh game by the Russian. As already done in two of the three sets against Jannik Sinner (defeated in the semifinal, for those who missed it) the 19-year-old grabs a decisive break in the 12th game to close the set 7-5 and take the lead. Rublev doesn’t go crazy, the work with the psychologist begins to bear fruit, he runs to the locker room to clear his head and it works, because he returns to the field and makes the most of Holger Rune’s decline. He immediately jumps ahead 2-0 Rublev, gets hooked on 2-2 but in the fifth game he still snatches the joke from the teenager who seems a bit on a roller coaster. Rune alternates spells with blunders and the Russian takes advantage of it by making another break for 5-2 and going on to close 6-2.

Again the toilet (which these tennis toilets will have special lately…) and then both return to the field for the decisive set. Holger asks for the support of the people with whom he had quarreled against Sinner yesterday. This time it is Rublev who starts off on the wrong foot and, in the second game, from 40-0 he gets sucked into the initiative in response by the Dane and gives up his serve. Rune takes strength from the advantage and consolidates the break. In the 5th game, with the sixth double fault of the game, the young Holger ends up behind in the score, 15-30, takes a risk with a short ball and catches up with the 30-30. However, he remains present to himself Rublev and with a forehand shot he wins a ball for the counterbreak. We fight for advantages, there is still a 3-2 ball for the Russian, but with two aces around 200 km/h the Dane remains ahead: 4-1. Rublev starts with a double fault, the air around him gets heavy, Holger has the chance to make it 5-1 but fails to materialize. On the other hand Rune beats to 4-2 and with two double faults on 3 serves he sinks 0-40 and andrey returns. The game reopens, Rublev screams all the tension in his body, bites into a banana and returns to the field for the final assault while the Dane gets nervous and has to complain with the public and the bench. He holds zero for 5-4, and now the weight is all on the shoulders of the Russian who is needed to stay in the match. He too holds zero then Rune serves at 5-5, has a hint of cramps (it seems), places two consecutive smashes into the net and throws a ball into the sea. Warning, boos, he incites the crowd and sinks 15-40. A double fault and Rublev goes to serve at 6-5 for the first 1000 title. He has three match points, the first dies in the net but in the second he dives to the ground, the first 1000 is his.