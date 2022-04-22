On the sidelines of the three-set victory over Jiri Lehecka the other day, Rublev replied to journalists who asked him for his opinion on the exclusion from Wimbledon. The number eight in the world did not escape, on the contrary, he made a profound and articulate speech. “I will try to speak in simple terms,” ​​he said. “Some players and I had a call with Wimbledon, just to talk about the situation and try to find a solution. To be honest, the reasons they gave for the exclusion have not. sense and there is no logic in what they proposed. I could have understood if excluding the Russian and Belarusian players had some impact, but it will not help and it will not change anything. What they are doing is discrimination against us. ” .

“What we proposed at Wimbledon – I hope it is a sensible proposal and I hope they reflect on it – is to leave us at least the possibility of choosing whether to play or not – he continued -. If there was a declaration to sign that would force us to donate. We’d sign the whole prize pool for humanitarian aid, families and suffering children. I think such a move would at least really do something and show that the British government is really on the side of peace and wants to lend a hand. The results of the players could also come out in a figure of around a million pounds and I think it is a huge sum, which in two months no other sport has donated. Tennis would be the first and only sport to make such a donation and would make it through Wimbledon. That way they would get all the glory and respect of everyone. In the end what we want is to be able to compete; we are not here to talk politics, even he because I don’t know anything about it. I am Russian, I was born in Russia, I live my whole life in Russia and for this reason I would like to show that we are good people. I hope this has clarified everything. “