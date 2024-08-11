Rublev beats world No. 1 Sinner in quarterfinals of ATP tournament in Montreal

Russian Andrey Rublev defeated the world’s number one tennis player, Italian Jannik Sinner, in the quarterfinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters tournament in Montreal (Canada), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The match ended with a score of 6:3, 1:6, 6:2. The athletes spent 1 hour and 47 minutes on the court. In the semi-finals, the Russian will meet with Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

After the match, Rublev said he played well and was happy to win. “I still don’t understand what’s going on. Yannick is an amazing player. He’s been playing incredibly for the last two years. I just hoped I could compete with him and play great tennis,” the Russian tennis player added.

Rublev is ranked eighth in the ATP rankings. The 26-year-old tennis player missed the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He is the 2020 Olympic champion in mixed doubles.