A fantastic Andrey Rublev ends his perfect week in Bastad, Atp 250 in Sweden, beating Casper Ruud in the final (7-6 (3) 6-0 the score) and conquering the second title of the season after the 1000 in Montecarlo, the fourteenth in total. The number 2 seeded Russian was simply devastating, with the number one seeded Norwegian dominated far and wide by Rublev’s fury. Ruud simply couldn’t make headway in this match, such was the Muscovite’s power and ball speed, and indeed that he resisted it in the first set, only to be swept away in the second. The Scandinavian took it philosophically, and during the prize giving, he “attacked” his rival between a sea of ​​laughter: “You are always respectful of your opponents, Andrey, even if you hit every damn line today, so you weren’t so respectful with me, but that’s fine, you’ll pay me.” For his part, the Russian “retaliated” with champagne, watering the Norwegian (and anyone who came within range). With this victory, Rublev moves up to fourth place in the Race (overtaking Tsitsipas and Sinner in one fell swoop) and consolidates his seventh place in the standings.