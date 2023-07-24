The Russian surpasses Sinner and is now n. 4 of the Race. In Switzerland, the Argentine surpasses Ramos and celebrates his first ATP title with his dog
A fantastic Andrey Rublev ends his perfect week in Bastad, Atp 250 in Sweden, beating Casper Ruud in the final (7-6 (3) 6-0 the score) and conquering the second title of the season after the 1000 in Montecarlo, the fourteenth in total. The number 2 seeded Russian was simply devastating, with the number one seeded Norwegian dominated far and wide by Rublev’s fury. Ruud simply couldn’t make headway in this match, such was the Muscovite’s power and ball speed, and indeed that he resisted it in the first set, only to be swept away in the second. The Scandinavian took it philosophically, and during the prize giving, he “attacked” his rival between a sea of laughter: “You are always respectful of your opponents, Andrey, even if you hit every damn line today, so you weren’t so respectful with me, but that’s fine, you’ll pay me.” For his part, the Russian “retaliated” with champagne, watering the Norwegian (and anyone who came within range). With this victory, Rublev moves up to fourth place in the Race (overtaking Tsitsipas and Sinner in one fell swoop) and consolidates his seventh place in the standings.
JOY CACHIN
In Gstaad, in the other 250 on European soil, in Switzerland, surprisingly the victory, the first in his career in an ATP tournament, went to the Argentine Pedro Cachin, number 90, who in the final beat the Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, number 79 in the world rankings, with a score of 3-6 6-0 7-5. Before the Gstaad tournament, the Argentine had never played a semifinal at ATP level and with the success on Swiss soil he reaches his best ranking at position 49, putting his foot among the top 50 for the first time.
A final certainly not spectacular, between two players who make regularity their favorite weapon, two terraioli who could be defined almost old-fashioned but effective. After the victory, Cachin ran to his dog, very happy, who reciprocated with equal participation. It is not something that is often seen on a tennis court and that has given moments of touching friendship.
