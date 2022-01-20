The Russian overtakes Berankis in three sets, Stefanos gives one to the Argentine Next Gen Baez. And Damon reaches the 3rd round

The first big player of the day to reach the third round of the Australian Open is the Russian Andrey Rublev who brilliantly beat the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis with a descending score (6-4 6-2 6-0). Two rounds and two easy successes for the Russian top 10, who remained on the pitch for an hour and 24 minutes in the first round against our Gianluca Mager and now an hour and 47 to beat Berankis. Three breaks in the initial three games of each set allowed Rublev to approach the challenge with great tranquility, a challenge then managed in the best possible way by a super serve. Rublev, throughout the match, lost just six points on his first serve and did not concede any break points until the final games. Here, for the hurry to close, life became slightly complicated and it was necessary to resort to two aces and some very robust first ones to cancel the four break points offered to the rival when, however, the game was already in the finishing straight. In the third round Rublev is expected by an old fox, the Croatian Marin Cilic (finalist here in 2018) who beat Slovakian qualifier Norbert Gombos 6-2 6-3 3-6 7-6. See also Colombia, with a presence in mixed doubles at the Australian Open

Tsitsi suffers – The victory of Stefanos Tsitsipas over the excellent Argentine Sebastian Baez, beaten 7-6 6-7 6-3 6-4, was suffered and in four sets. Tsitsipas had to stay on the pitch for 3 hours and 22 minutes and fought like a lion to avoid complicating an already difficult match due to his opponent’s excellent streak. Baez could have finished the first set if he hadn’t been distracted when he served 5-4 ahead. Then at the tie break Tsitsipas immediately stretched closing him for 7 points to 1. The second also ended at the tie break and this time it was the Argentine who was good at recovering from 3-5 to 7-5. In the third Tsitsipas flew ahead 5-0, missed 2 set points at 5-0, one at 5-1 and finally closed on the fourth occasion 6-3. The decisive break that ended the match came in the third game of the fourth set. The Greek made his attempts ending with his arms raised a much more complicated challenge than expected. In the third round Tsitsipas is expected from the winner of the match in progress between Grigor Dimitrov, semifinalist in 2017, and the French Benoit Paire. See also Xbox Series X and S Keep Selling in Record Time: Microsoft Struggles to Meet Demand

Damon party – Australians in celebration (they are dry of successes in the home Slam since the victory of Mark Edmondson in 1976) for the achievement of the third round of Alex De Minaur, number 31 of the draw, who after our Lorenzo Musetti also killed the Pole Kamil Majchrzak (world number 107) for 6-4 6-4 6-2 in just 99 minutes of play. De Minaur was excellent in his serve (11 aces, 68% of primes, 85% of points on the first and no break immediately) and closed the contest with an extremely positive balance between winners (35) and free errors (just 20). In the third round De Minaur is expected by Pablo Andujar who beat Slovak Alex Molcan 6-4 7-6 0-6 6-1.

