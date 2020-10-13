The Russians Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, third and fourth place St. Petersburg tournament, went without major complications to the round of 16 of the tournament that this year, in its twenty-fifth edition, it was promoted to the ATP 500 category.

Khachanov accounted for the Australian in two sets (6-4 and 6-4) James duckworth and will face his compatriot Aslán Karatsev in the next round. While Rublev, who this week climbed to tenth place in the ATP ranking, defeated the Canadian Vasek Pospisil also in two sets (6-2 and 6-4) in the considered game of the day. His opponent in the eighth round will be the winner of the duel between Russian Pavel Kotov and Frenchman Ugo Humbert on Wednesday.

Rest of the day

The croatian Borna Coric won in two sets (6-3 and 7-6 (2) over Feliciano López, the only Spanish participant in the tournament, and in the next round he will face the winner of the match played by Russian Román Safiullin and Ecuadorian Emilio Gómez on Wednesday. The Belarusian Iliá Ivashka, the Canadian, also went to the eighth Milos raonic and the serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

The eighth pairings will be completed tomorrow, on the last day of the first round in which the defending champion and sixth racket in the world, Russian Daniil Medvedev. In addition, on Wednesday two passes to the quarterfinals will be played, between the British Cameron Norrie and the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, and between the Swiss Stan Wawrinka and the Russian Evgueni Donskoy.

The tournament, which distributes more than 1.2 million dollars in prizes, It is disputed with the public, although this must not exceed 50 percent of the capacity of the Sibur-Arena complex, with capacity for more than 7,000 spectators.