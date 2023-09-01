Analyst Antonov: a record depreciation of the ruble is not expected in September

A record depreciation of the ruble is not expected in September, but the risk of its weakening will remain, told “Izvestia” financial analyst BitRiver Vladislav Antonov.

The expert believes that the exchange rate of the national currency will fluctuate between 92-98 rubles per dollar – one should not expect stronger dynamics. The ruble will be influenced by several factors, including further actions of the Central Bank (CB) on the key rate and the situation on the global currency market. According to the analyst, without additional measures from the Central Bank, by September 5, the ruble exchange rate may be at around 98.3 rubles per dollar, and by September 11 – at the level of 105 rubles per dollar.

Antonov believes that the introduction of additional measures of currency regulation could support the ruble. According to him, the strengthening of the national currency will also be facilitated by an increase in oil prices, which will ensure the inflow of foreign exchange earnings and reduce the budget deficit.

Nikolai Ryaskov, Managing Director for Investments at PSB Management Company, gives a similar forecast – in his opinion, in September the dollar will cost around 93-97 rubles. If the dollar exchange rate exceeds 100 rubles, the Central Bank may again increase the key rate, the expert believes, but he doubts that this will have a significant impact on the currency. As Artur Meinhard, Head of the Analytical Department for Global Markets at IC Fontvielle, recalled, the actions of the regulator in August did not have a strong effect, and the ruble rolled back to 98.99 rubles per dollar.

Earlier, analysts at SberCIB Investment Research said that fears of capital outflow in the market caused by a possible buyout of shares of oil and gas companies from foreign investors could become a factor in the further weakening of the ruble. We are also talking about Lukoil, which recently turned to the authorities with a request to buy out $5 billion of authorized capital from non-residents.