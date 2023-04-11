MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian exporters cut their foreign currency sales during the first few days of April, which contributed to a significant weakening of the ruble’s value, Russia’s central bank said on Monday.

The Russian currency dropped more than 5% last week and hit its lowest level in nearly a year.

“There was a temporary reduction in sales of foreign currency earnings by exporters, which led to an acceleration of the weakening of the ruble in early April,” the central bank said in a monitoring report published on Monday.

Russian exporters are required to convert portions of their foreign currency earnings into rubles to meet month-end tax payments and comply with Russia’s strict capital controls.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Jake Cordell)