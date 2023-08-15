Russia: Central Bank does not rule out further rate hike

The Russian central bank, which today decided to increase the reference rate to 12% from 8.5% per annum, does not rule out a further increase in cases in the event of new inflationary risks. According to the Russian press agency ‘Tass’, the central bank underlines that the Bank of Russia “will take further key decisions on rates based on the trend in inflation dynamics”. In the event of an increase in inflationary risks, “a further increase in the key rate is possible,” the central bank said. The central bank noted that the increase in the key rate to 12% per annum is aimed at bringing inflation back to the 4% target in 2024.

NATO: Putin, ‘member countries try to expand military confrontation’

“NATO member countries continue to build and modernize their offensive capabilities, they try to bring military confrontation into outer space and information, use military and non-military means of pressure. And all this is happening against the background of the destruction of the arms control system”. This was stated by the president of the Russian Federation, Valdimir Putin in a video message on the occasion of the International Security Conference.

The United States, adds Putin, “among other things are trying to reformat the cooperation system that has developed in the Asia-Pacific region. The promotion of the so-called Indo-Pacific strategies, in fact, is aimed at the creation of political-military associations controlled by Washington”.

Ukraine: Putin, ‘the West is trying to inflame the conflict further’

“The situation in Ukraine is an example of a policy of adding fuel to the fire by the West which is trying to further inflame the conflict in Ukraine and involve other states in it.” This was stated by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, according to the Russian news agency ‘Tass’.

