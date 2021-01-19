The Spanish youtuber The Rubius, which has about 40 million followers through its Twitch channel, got tired of the Spanish tax office. In one of his live shows in which he usually shows his followers how he plays the most popular video games, the millionaire youtuber expressed his desire to leave his country to move to Andorra, one of the most popular tax havens in Europe.

“I have literally 10 years of my career paying here. I know that there will be people who criticize me. People often speak without knowing and I know what will happen, but I am not worried,” said El Rubius.

The youtuber, born in Mijas in 1990, affirms that one of his main motivations for settling in the Principality is that all his friends are there. Although he acknowledges that pay less taxes it is also something that weighs on your de.

“They carry behind me and treating me like a criminal Since day one, when I’m the only fool, so to speak, who’s been left here paying taxes. And I don’t know, that sometimes because it touches my balls (sic). Well look, if they’re going to be like this with me, maybe I’ll go, you know. I do not care if I stay, whore me, and try to go for me, “said the youtuber.

When asked by one of his followers about “It’s not for anything special. I have always thought, I don’t know, that I have money to live well and that I don’t really need more either. There is also the issue that I have my family here and my friends and such. Even if I don’t see them much, the simple fact of having them around relaxes me, calms me down. ”

And he added, furious: “The Treasury had me in their sights from day one. They were always trying to screw me, man. I’ve done well. I’ve done everything legal. Even so, for being the only fool who stayed in Spain They screw me, you know? “, expressed Rubén Doblas in the video.

The famous Spanish streamer Rubius came to video games in 2020 with Watch Dogs: Legion.

It should be remembered that the VAT in Andorra is the lowest in Europe, since it ranges from 1% of basic necessities to 4.5%. In Spain, this tax is 21%.

Regarding the income tax, the personal income tax in Andorra is, at most, 10% of income; while in Spain withholdings are 47% from 300,000 euros. An income that, according to estimates, the streamer reaches comfortably.

Born to a Spanish father and a Norwegian mother, El Rubius earns a maximum of 2.5 million euros a year, according to the analytics company SocialBlade.

On his main YouTube channel, elrubiusOMG, which was born in 2011, he has 39.5 million subscribers. What makes it the seventh most important youtuber in the world and the most popular among the Spanish.

The Spanish youtuber Ibai Llanos. Photo: @IbaiLlanos

Another Spanish streamer, Ibai Llanos, who has 4.6 million followers on YouTube and 4.8 million on Twitch, took another position from his Instagram account and said: “The tax thing seems like bullshit to me. It is normal for people who earn a lot of money or who are rich to take a lot of money. And more, perhaps, what should they take away? “

Precisely, the former streamer of the esports team G2 has income of 1.4 million dollars for the content he makes on the Twitch platform, a figure that places him in third place among the most prominent worldwide and the first in speech. Hispanic.