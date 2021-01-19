This week the social networks of several Spanish youtubers were in the sights of the community, due to the discrepancies on whether ‘it is correct or not’ to let live in Spain, to move to Andorra, a country that charges much less taxes.

The announcement of Ruben Doblas, better known as The Rubius, joins a long exodus of Spanish content creators who have ‘self-exiled’ to this region to avoid paying ‘almost half of what they earn’ in taxes, something that has not only implied Rubius but another streamer, The grefg.

The news of Rubius It was given through a stream while playing Rust:

I’m going to move in with my wife, it’s finally decided. Where? Well, to a very nice house, a house in the mountains and close to my friends, because I already need a change.

And although he did not specify that it was Andorra, it is evident that if he will move close to his friends, then he will go to this neighboring country between Spain and France.

Given this, some of his colleagues such as AlexElCapo and Ibai Llanos defend paying taxes in Spain, especially for the health system and how it is sustained, precisely, from taxes.

The mistreatment of the Treasury with Rubius despite ‘doing everything right’

However, The Rubius He is quite convinced of his decisions and this is not something new for his fans, because in a stream last summer several heard him say that he was ‘treated like a criminal’:

Hacienda has had me in their sights since day one. They’ve always been trying to screw me, man. I have done well. I’ve made it all legal. Even so, for being the only fool who has stayed in Spain, they screw me, you know?

At the risk of sounding like ‘a victim’ clarifies that in reality, he is only telling how he feels, and that he is not trying to feel sorry, because he knows well that he is in a privileged position.

Maybe The RubiusLike many other streamers and content creators, they would be more satisfied if they could palpably perceive where their taxes are going:

Imagine that the Government of Spain builds a hospital called the Rubén Doblas Hospital. For the children! If they do that … nothing happens, I forgive them. I stay here.

Either way, opinions continue to be divided between those fans who understand the reason for this decision, and others who do not completely agree with this reasoning.

