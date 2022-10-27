the streamers Ruby Y auronplay they are in a bad spot with much of their audience in Latin America. This is because they announced that they did not want to participate in Esland, which will take place in Mexico City. Unfortunately they did with some negative comments.

In a stream, both began to talk about the laziness that gave them to travel to Mexico City. AuronPlay added that just thinking about the trip gave him COVID. For his part, Rubius commented that “nobody was going to go to Mexico.” With these comments they caused the anger of a part of the community.

Different opinions regarding the situation began to emerge through social networks. Many say it’s understandable that they don’t want to come because of the long plane ride. However, there was no reason to make the subsequent comments. Even streamer Juan Guarnizo spoke about the importance these trips have for the community.

We recommend you: AuronPlay announces his retirement, one of the greats prepares his farewell

As a result of this debate, Rubius apologized in a tweet that has since been deleted, for reasons that have not been disclosed. For its part, AuronPlay seems to have made no comment regarding the annoyance of several users. Perhaps soon we will see how this story ends.

What is ESLAND?

The ESLAND Awards are awards that celebrate the best of the Spanish-speaking streaming community. These reward streamers from Latin America, Spain and Andorra. Being so popular, Rubius and Auronplay were among the guests at this year’s ceremony. Although now it seems clear that they will not be present.

Source: ESLAND Awards

It will hardly be the second edition of these awards and will be held in Mexico City. This will take place in January 2023, although the location and day have not yet been defined exactly. There are still a few months left for us to enjoy these prizes. Perhaps this will not be the only controversy in which they will be involved.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.