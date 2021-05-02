With just six days ahead – already six – Rubi will give continuity to many of José Gomes’ ideas. Of course, the one from Vilasar de Mar seeks, as is normal, to modify some concepts and before Oviedo some of those brushstrokes could already be seen. The new Almería coach broke the double immovable pivot for José Gomes to act both in attack and defense with a novel 1-4-1-4-1 with Petrovic as positional midfielder taking advantage of the loss of the touched Samu Costa. A) Yes, Morlanes got off the hook more than usual, Carvalho also having freedom of movement, constantly falling to the right side. Now it remains to check if once the Portuguese has recovered, Rubi returns to bet on Petrovic once he did not do badly yesterday, interpreting that role of ‘5’ in a more than correct way.

Even the Serbian was instrumental in looking for a more direct game with Sadiq as his target man. Although the combinatorial style continued to predominate, skimming the ball from the initiation zone, in many moments Almería changed its typical horizontality for greater verticality, especially in the transitions after passing the ball. There were several plays in which the rojiblancos defenders, Always taking the ball from behind (in this sense a central ‘third’ was not incorporated), they launched long looking for Sadiq, who unloaded face to the second row. Makaridze also sent long, always used to risking to the limit of the term.

With an eleven unpublished to date, the performances of Lazo and Corpas also stood out. Gomes asked them for constant inner game; in fact, the man from Cádiz acted on more than one occasion as a playmaker and the player from Jaén did not enter into internal dynamics until he adapted to that football of constantly occupying the interior corridors. Yesterday they played again on the outside, especially the captain. This is also seen in the changes, entering Brian Rodríguez and Ramazani (today he scored with B), two players with a lot of overflow and who are expected to have a greater participation with the new coach in case of betting on that interior football.

If Gomes sought to attract on the inside to play on the outside with both sides, yesterday Buñuel and Akieme reserved more in their incorporations, leaving that outside football for the extremes. As for the defense of the set pieces, the Vilasarense modified the Portuguese zone to mixed, although it will have to be studied in the next match, having only one corner kick against, then analyzing the lateral fouls. Another detail is that despite the fact that Almería was not as offensive in the second half as in other games, With Oviedo having enough possession and playing in the red-and-white half of the field, Rubi did not choose to defend himself in the last quarter of an hour with a third center-back unlike what Gomes has done on other occasions in that situation of minimal advantage.