Miami (AFP)

Spanish playmaker Ricky Rubio announced that he will retire from playing in the NBA, after missing this season to take care of his mental health.

Rubio, 33, who played 12 years in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers, made the announcement via his social media account.

Rubio had indicated on August 5 that he would take a break from his career “to take care of my mental health,” and he has not played since then.

The Spaniard said, “July 30 was one of the most difficult nights in my life. My mind went to a dark place. I kind of knew I was heading in this direction, but I never thought that I was not in control of the situation. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career.” ».

He added, “One day, when the time is right, I would like to share my entire experience with all of you so that I can help others who are going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep the matter private out of respect for my family and myself, as I am still working on my mental health, but “I am proud to say that I am improving a lot every day.”

He ended his message, “I want to publish this message, but today my career in the NBA has come to an end.”

ESPN indicated that Rubio reached an agreement with the Cavaliers to terminate his contract.

The Spaniard signed a three-year contract with his club in July 2022, with a contract said to be worth more than $18 million.

Rubio is the youngest Spanish player to participate in the local league when he appeared for the first time in 2005 at the age of 14, before participating in the European League “Euroleague” immediately after his 16th birthday.

The playmaker was chosen in fifth place on the “Draft” list by the Timberwolves in 2009, but he played for the Spanish Barcelona in the following two years.

Rubio played a pivotal role in Spain's victory in the 2019 World Cup, as well as in winning the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the silver in Beijing 2008.