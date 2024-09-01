Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 22:55

Councilman Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil) said this Saturday, 31, that he has decided to leave the campaign of current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to support the candidacy of Pablo Marçal (PRTB) for mayor of São Paulo. The announcement was made in a video alongside Marçal and published on social media.

“Marçal is currently being persecuted by the system, he defends the same causes as me and faces the same enemies as me. I have a very strong political-ideological identification with him,” Rubinho told State. “I think Ricardo is a nice guy, a great person. But he is surrounded by a lot of PSDB supporters. This ends up making the management excessively PSDB-oriented, which I really dislike. São Paulo needs a management shake-up,” he said.

The president of União Brasil in São Paulo, Milton Leite, stated in a statement that the councilman will no longer receive funds from the party, will be excluded from electoral propaganda on radio and television, and may even face expulsion from the party. “União Brasil is committed to supporting Mayor Ricardo Nunes and candidates who disagree will suffer the consequences,” he said.

Rubinho’s move comes after Marçal’s rise in the polls. Both Datafolha and Quaest indicate that the PRTB candidate is technically tied with Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and Nunes himself in the lead of the race.

“Rubinho Nunes is one of 520 candidates in the coalition supporting Mayor Ricardo Nunes. His betrayal of following Joice Hasselmann does not affect our campaign,” said a note sent by the press office of Ricardo Nunes’ campaign.

The mayor even recorded a video in support of Hasselmann, a candidate for city councilor, but backtracked due to the negative repercussions among allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). She then declared her support for Marçal.

Rubinho is one of the council members closest to Milton Leite, who also presides over the City Council. He is considered to be Leite’s successor as president of the São Paulo Legislative Assembly. The possibility was mentioned by Marçal. “He is the next mayor of São Paulo and ours… will he be the president of the Council? Will he?”, said the influencer in the video. “It’s up to you to decide”, replied Rubinho.

Some of União Brasil’s retaliation against the councilman will be ineffective. Although it claims that he will lose access to electoral fund resources, the party has already transferred R$500,000 to Rubinho Nunes’ campaign. The amount corresponds to 10.4% of the R$4.7 million spending limit established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Councilor proposed CPI against Father Júlio Lancellotti

Rubinho Nunes was the councilor who proposed a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) against Father Júlio Lancellotti and also a bill that provided for a fine of R$17,000 for anyone who donated lunch boxes to homeless people without authorization from the City Hall.

After negative repercussions, the project’s processing was suspended.