“I had contact with his Brazilian agents. I also know him a little off the pitch. Juve are a heavy shirt, you have to win by force. But he has never shown himself up to the task, since he arrived at Barcelona never played 20 games in a row. I wouldn’t bet on him, in Europe gave no guarantees. Knowing the staff around him, I don’t know if the guy has that strong temper. I know he hasn’t been so willing to give his best.”