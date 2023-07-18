The former Genoa and Juventus goalkeeper thus rejects Arthur’s arrival at Fiorentina
Rubinhoformer Genoa and Juventus goalkeeper had his say on Arthur, on Radio Bruno’s Pentasport:
“I had contact with his Brazilian agents. I also know him a little off the pitch. Juve are a heavy shirt, you have to win by force. But he has never shown himself up to the task, since he arrived at Barcelona never played 20 games in a row. I wouldn’t bet on him, in Europe gave no guarantees. Knowing the staff around him, I don’t know if the guy has that strong temper. I know he hasn’t been so willing to give his best.”
On Gilardino coach: “Gilardino made a wonderful impression on me as a coach. He handled a difficult situation when he arrived. At Fiorentina I recommend Bentogoalkeeper of Atletico Paranaense, costs 8 million and is strong”
