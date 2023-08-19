Midfielder “Rubin” Ivanov said that the news about the resignation of coach Rakhimov is a hoax

Midfielder Kazan “Rubin” Oleg Ivanov denied information about the resignation of head coach Rashid Rakhimov. His words lead RIA News.

“I think the guys are used to stuff like this since last year, when [Леонид] Slutsky (former club coach – approx. “Tapes.ru”) retired a couple of times and returned. Someone else was removed and expelled there, ”said the midfielder. He noted that Rakhimov asked the players not to read such news.

On August 17, football agent Timur Gurtskaya announced that the club would soon announce the resignation of the head coach. After four rounds of the Russian Championship, Rubin was in 14th place in the standings with two points. The team suffered two defeats and played two matches in a draw. In the fifth round, the club beat Krylya Sovetov at home with a score of 2:1.

Rakhimov took over the club in April 2023. Under his leadership, Rubin finished first in the First League table and returned to the Premier League a season after relegation.