Kazan “Rubin” beat Volgograd “Rotor” with a score of 3: 1 in the match of the ninth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The meeting took place in Volgograd, reports TASS… Djordje Despotovich (42nd minute), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (59) and Oleg Shatov (75, from the penalty spot) scored the goals for Rubin. Flamarion scored the losers (61st minute).

Rotor has not yet won a single victory in the current season of the Russian Championship. The club occupies the last, 16th place in the standings, gaining two points. “Rubin” after nine meetings rose to the eighth line, having 14 points in the asset. On October 3, Rotor will meet Ufa on a visit, and Rubin will receive Akhmat Grozny one day later.

Recall that in the eighth round of the RPL “Rotor” could not play with “Rostov” due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the team.

Earlier it was reported that Rotor terminated the contract with midfielder Jano Ananidze.