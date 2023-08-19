Rubin beat Krylya Sovetov at home with a score of 2: 1 in the match of the fifth round of the RPL

Rubin beat Krylya Sovetov at home in the match of the fifth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Kazan at the stadium “Ak Bars Arena” and ended with the score 2:1 in favor of the hosts. At Rubin, Aleksey Gritsaenko and Alexander Martynovich scored. The only goal of the Samara team was scored by Benjamin Garre.

After four rounds, the Kazan club was in 14th place in the standings of the Russian championship, gaining two points. “Wings of the Soviets” are on the fifth line with eight points in the asset.

In the next round, Rubin will host Dynamo Moscow at its stadium on August 26. Krylya Sovetov will play Baltika at home a day later.