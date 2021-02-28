Kazan “Rubin” beat Moscow “Spartak” in the match of the 20th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Kazan won with a score of 2: 0. Djordje Despotovich scored a double. At the same time, the hosts remained in the minority at the end of the first half of the confrontation: Spartak midfielder Roman Zobnin left the field. In the 71st minute, Kazan also lost a footballer: Oliver Abildgaard received a red card.

Rubin beat Spartak in Moscow for the first time since 2010. Then, in the July match, Kazan won with a minimum score, thanks to a goal from Ecuadorian Christian Noboa.

Spartak is in fourth place in the standings with 35 points. Rubin is in eighth place with 31 points.